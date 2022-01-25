Xi vows closer China-Central Asia community with shared future

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China stands ready to work with Central Asian countries to build an even closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a virtual summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and five Central Asian countries.

"No matter how the international landscape may evolve or how developed China may grow, China will always remain a good neighbor, a good partner, a good friend, and a good brother that Central Asian countries can trust and count on," Xi said.

China will continue to firmly support Central Asian countries in following development paths tailored to their national realities, firmly support them in safeguarding sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, firmly support them in pursuing national revitalization and greater strength through unity, and firmly support them in playing a bigger role on the world stage, said Xi.