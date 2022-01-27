Hope Chinese, European defense departments to jointly maintain regional peace and stability: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 27 -- The Chinese military held defense strategy consultations via video links with its counterparts from the UK and France on January 12 and 13 respectively, said a Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday.

The consultations served as the important institutional exchange projects between the Chinese military and the British and French militaries, during which, the participating parties had in-depth exchanges on issues of common concerns, such as military exchanges and cooperation, regional security situation, and national defense and military building, said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense.

"It is agreed that the militaries of China, Britain and France should strengthen communication, conduct multi-field cooperation, promote mutual trust and properly deal with divergences, so as to make positive contributions to the sound and stable development of the relations between the countries and the militaries," said Senior Colonel Wu.

Senior Colonel Wu added that, during the consultations, China clarified its position on the Taiwan question and the South China Sea issue, requiring all parties concerned to abide by the one-China principle, properly handle the Taiwan-related issues, and respect and support the efforts made by countries in the region to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

"China has always attached great significance to the military exchanges and cooperation with European countries. It is hoped that the defense departments of both Chinese and the European countries will continue to strengthen communication and coordination in various fields, jointly safeguard genuine multilateralism, and maintain regional peace and stability," said Senior Colonel Wu.