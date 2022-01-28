ALL 52 BeiDou navigation satellites complete first biannual inspection

By Wang Xintian and Wang Lingshuo

BEIJING, Jan.28 -- Xi'an Satellite Control Center(XSCC) has inspected 52 Chinese BeiDou navigation satellites (BDS) in orbit one by one before the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival. The key technical indicators of all satellites met the requirements for the normal provision of various services.

"After the overall review of the system, the satellite R&D department, together with the client department, organized the inspection and evaluation work without affecting the normal provision of navigation services," said Chen Ning, an official from XSCC.

While completing the inspection and evaluation, the staff also formulated a customized maintenance plan for each satellite to ensure their good working conditions in future.

It is reported that since the official opening of the BeiDou global satellite navigation system, XSCC has successfully completed the daily operation and maintenance, routine control and abnormal handling works all the time, as the main unit responsible for the two core system, the BeiDou measurement and control system as well as the inter-satellite link system.

"In addition to semi-annual assessments on all BDS, we also conduct quarterly assessments on satellites whose in-orbit operation time exceeds the design index to ensure that each satellite operates normally," said the engineer Lve Pengliang.

It is learnt that during the upcoming Chinese traditional festival, XSCC will continue to implement the 24-hour on-duty management mode to guard the safe operation of the Beidou satellites.