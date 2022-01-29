Civilian greetings and blessings sent to border and coastal troops before Spring Festival

BEIJING, Jan. 29 -- As the 2022 Spring Festival, also known as Chinese New Year, is approaching, China's Military-Civilian Mutual Support Office solicited special greetings and blessings to the border and coastal defense troops, via a themed visiting activity, dubbed love for border and coastal defense.

A total of 170 cities (counties) in 19 provinces contributed to the activity with greetings solicited from over 100,000 civilians from all walks of life. They sent diversified New Year greetings to the border and coastal defense service members including greeting letters, hand-painted paintings, self-woven Chinese knots (an amulet), self-made New Year cards and bookmarks, and micro-videos.

As for the local governments, they prepared "military-caring packages" imbued with a variety of delicious local specialties, which contains Guizhou roxburgh rose juice, Hunan crispy peppers and pickles, Chongqing sliced rice cake, Yunnan Pu-erh tea, Qinghai yak beef jerky, and Ningxia wolfberry, etc.

Such seasonal visiting activity has been held for two consecutive years. At the same time, China's Military-Civilian Mutual Support Office also guided all local governments to keep long-term activities to support the military and give preferential treatment to military families, regularly visited and cared the military families, and helped them solve practical problems such as medical treatment for the elderly, children's schooling, and employment of military families. These heartwarming practical measures served to improve the military families' sense of happiness and gain.