Chinese military planes send relief supplies to tsunami-hit Tonga

SUVA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Two Chinese military aircraft left Fiji for China early Saturday morning after delivering more than 30 tons of relief supplies to the South Pacific island nation of Tonga, which was heavily hit by a recent massive volcanic eruption and tsunami.

The two military planes landed in the Tongan capital Nuku'alofa on Friday. They were warmly greeted by the diplomats from the Chinese Embassy in Tonga and the representatives from the local Chinese community.

Upon the request of Tonga, the Chinese military dispatched the two Air Force transport aircraft to deliver the relief supplies to the island nation despite adverse conditions such as volcanic ash.

The relief supplies include food, drinking water, water purifiers, tents, prefab houses, tractors and radio communication equipment.

The two Chinese military aircraft left Guangzhou, south China, for Tonga on Thursday and made a stopover in Fiji.

Tsunami waves hit Tonga on Jan. 15 following a series of violent volcanic eruptions from underwater Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, 65 km north of the Tongan capital.

The tsunami had a significant impact on part of the foreshore of Tonga, with boats and large boulders washed ashore and shops along the coast damaged. Three deaths have been confirmed so far.