Eighth Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan organizes defense drill



The 8th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion holds a comprehensive defense drill recently. (Photo by Sun Xuesong)

JUBA, Jan.29 -- The 8th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) organized a comprehensive defense drill on the order of the Sector Juba of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) recently and passed the assessment and evaluation successfully.

The drill took place against the background of direct threats such as social unrest, armed conflict and terrorist attacks around the UN House in Juba, the capital of South Sudan. It aimed to test the peacekeeping infantry battalion's capability to perform authorized tasks and respond to contingencies. The personnel of the Sector Juba, UNMISS, followed the Chinese peacekeepers and carried out on-site evaluations.

After receiving the drill order, the 8th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion immediately sent a task detachment to estimate the situation. In accordance with the UN Rules of Engagement, the Chinese peacekeeping troops deployed defensive formations, used verbal warnings to disperse, escalated weapon deterrence, and controlled dispersal of the crowd to eliminate security threats. In the end, the Chinese peacekeeping battalion passed the evaluation, and was highly recognized by the Sector Juba in terms of command and control, operational coordination, and comprehensive support.