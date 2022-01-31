Xi exchanges congratulations with Maltese president on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday exchanged congratulations with Maltese President George Vella on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Malta diplomatic ties.

In his message, Xi pointed out that over the past half century, no matter how the international situation changes, China and Malta have always enjoyed friendly coexistence and helped each other, and firmly supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.

Now the two countries boast an increasingly close relationship, and have put up an effective joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has fully demonstrated the profound bond between the Chinese and Maltese people, he said.

Xi said he stands ready to work with Vella to take the 50th anniversary as an opportunity to deepen traditional friendship, expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and push for more outcomes in China-Malta relations for the benefit of the two nations.

For his part, Vella said that over the past 50 years, Malta-China relations have been developing at a high level all along and yielded fruitful results, bringing benefits to the people of both countries.

Malta will continue to support the European Union (EU) strengthening cooperation with China and inject new vitality into the traditional friendly relations between the two countries, he said.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also exchanged congratulatory messages with his Maltese counterpart, Robert Abela.

Li said China stands ready to work with Malta to take the 50th anniversary as a new starting point to consolidate political mutual trust, deepen win-win cooperation and enhance people-to-people exchanges, so as to lift bilateral relations to new levels.

For his part, Abela said Malta will continue to play a constructive role in the EU, commit itself to maintaining stability and promoting cooperation, and strive for substantial progress and greater development of Malta-China friendly relations.