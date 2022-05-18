Xi, Dutch King exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Dutch King Willem-Alexander on Wednesday exchanged congratulatory messages on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his message, Xi pointed out that since China and the Netherlands forged diplomatic ties, their relations have been growing with all-around cooperation yielding fruitful results.

Xi said in 2014, the two heads of state upgraded relations between the two countries to an open and pragmatic partnership for comprehensive cooperation, and the role of the Netherlands as a "gateway" in China-EU cooperation has become more prominent.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and the Netherlands have supported each other, demonstrating the profound friendship between the people of the two countries, he added.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations, Xi said he stands ready to work with King Willem-Alexander to promote the sustainable, healthy and stable development of bilateral ties for the benefit of the two countries and their people.