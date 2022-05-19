MONUSCO engineers from China finish barracks expansion project for Bangladeshi peacekeeping unit

Chinese peacekeeping engineers work at the construction site of the barracks expansion project of the Bangladesh Military Police Battalion under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). (PLA Daily/photo by Xu Huaiwu)

BUKAVU, DR Congo, May 17 -- The 25th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) completed the barracks expansion project of the Bangladesh Military Police Battalion with high standards on May 13, local time after a 12-day operation.

According to the force adjustment and deployment plan of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), another batch of Bangladesh military police troops shifting from elsewhere will be stationed in the Bangladesh Military Police Battalion, and it was urgent to expand the barracks to solve the housing shortage problem.

This expansion project included the construction of new prefab houses, garages, washrooms, and road hardening. The Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent sent eight peacekeepers to carry out the task.

The construction site is located in the Barracks of the Bangladesh Military Police at the Kavumu Airport in Bukavu, Sud-Kivu Province. Due to the poor road conditions, it takes at least more than one hour to drive from the barracks of the Chinese peacekeeping contingent to the construction site. In order to speed up the work progress, the eight Chinese peacekeepers set out early and returned late every day, and had lunch at the construction site to save time. In addition, due to years of exposure to the blazing sun and rainwater erosion, the infrastructure of Bangladesh Military Police Battalion has been in poor condition, bringing major potential safety hazards.

During the intervals of building new prefab houses in the barracks of the Bangladesh Military Police Battalion, the Chinese peacekeepers additionally completed the tasks of 20-meter main road surface hardening, repainting walls totaling 60 square meters, and maintaining water and electricity pipelines, making the living environment of Bangladeshi peacekeepers effectively improved.

After the project acceptation inspection, the commanding officer of the Bangladesh Military Police Battalion extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese peacekeepers, saying "We would like to extend our gratitude to the Chinese peacekeeping engineers. Owing to your hard work, our living environment has been greatly improved, and we are satisfied with your work!"

A Chinese peacekeeping engineer is busy installing the newly-built garage roof during the barracks expansion project of the Bangladesh Military Police Battalion under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). (PLA Daily/photo by Xu Huaiwu)

Chinese peacekeeping engineers and MONUSCO employees pose for a group photo at the construction site of the barracks expansion project of the Bangladesh Military Police Battalion under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). (PLA Daily/photo by Xu Huaiwu)