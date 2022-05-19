Xi highlights sci-tech self-reliance, cultural confidence in letter to scholars returning from overseas

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has highlighted efforts to build up China's scientific and technological self-reliance and enhance cultural confidence.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Wednesday in a letter replying to Nanjing University-based young scholars returning after overseas study.

Xi expressed his hope that the scholars will carry forward the glorious tradition of studying hard to serve the country, make new achievements in fostering virtue through education and boosting China's strength in science and technology, and lead by example in strengthening confidence in Chinese culture and telling well China's stories.

Xi urged them to contribute wisdom and strength to building China into a modern socialist country in all respects and realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Nanjing University was developed from the Sanjiang Normal School, which was founded in 1902. Over the past 120 years, the institution has served as a witness to the dedication of numerous scholars who returned after overseas study, Li Siguang and Cheng Kaijia in particular, in service of the country and the people.

A total of 120 representatives of young scholars in Nanjing University who returned home from overseas since the 18th national congress of the CPC in 2012 recently wrote Xi about their education and research work and their resolve to play their role in building China into a strong nation.

Xi said he is pleased that fruitful results have been achieved by the scholars in their positions. Xi extended regards to the scholars as well as other members of the faculty, students, and alumni of Nanjing University over the 120th anniversary of its founding.