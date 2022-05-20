Military-civilian cooperation in Shandong ensures law-based national defense transportation

A professional transport team for national defense in Shangdong Province uses flatbed trailers to transfer the training equipment for a military unit. (Photo by Liu Duchao)

BEIJING, May 20 -- Shandong Transportation and Combat Readiness Office, together with a naval department under the PLA Northern Theater Command and a designated national defense transportation enterprise, jointly signed a strategic cooperation agreement for national defense transportation in east China's Shandong Province on May 13. This is a specific method adopted by the Shandong Transportation and Combat Readiness Office to coordinate the military and civilian parties to support national defense transportation in accordance with the law.

Tapping into high-quality civilian resources to support national defense transportation has been an important mission of the office. In this regard, it has selected large-scale enterprises with strong strength to undertake the task.

In recent years, with the in-depth advancement of actual-combat training, more and more troops stationed in Shandong Province put forward their needs for defense transport services at all levels. The office has thereby established a normalized cooperation mechanism and signed cooperation agreements with these troops.

According to an officer assigned to the transportation and force projection department of an armed police unit, who had signed the first cooperation agreement, cooperation with the office serves to enhance the cooperation efficiency and ensures a fast transport procedure, as the transporting convoy with national defense traffic signs on can always get the green lights at both expressway intersections and ports.

An officer assigned to a naval transportation and force projection department under the PLA Northern Theater Command, who also signed a cooperation agreement, said that searching for civilian transport enterprises in the market by themselves will take a longer time with low efficiency, high risks and much uncertainty. By cooperating with the office, the troops can devote more time and energy to training and preparing for war.