Internet celebrity makes public apologies for defaming CPV martyrs

BEIJING, May 23 -- On May 5, Luo Changping，an Internet celebrity and ex-associate editor of the Caijing Magzine, who is also the defendant in the case of infringing on the honor and reputation of heroes and martyrs, was sentenced by the Sanya Suburban People's Court, Hainan Province to fixed-term imprisonment of seven months.

In response to the criminal incidental civil public interest litigation brought by the procuratorial organ, the verdict made by Sanya Suburban People's Court ordered Luo to bear civil liability for making public apologies on Sina.com, Legal Daily and PLA Daily. The full text of his apology letter published on May 23 in the PLA Daily, Legal Daily and other media is as follows:

The negative remarks I made on the Internet regarding the movie The Battle at Lake Changjin on October 6, 2021 not only infringed on the honor and reputation of the Chinese People’s Volunteers (CPV) heroes and martyrs in the battle during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea, but also hurt the emotions of the families of the CPV heroes and martyrs, causing wide anger among netizens. The move has also violated the law related. I respect and obey the judgment of the court. I do feel compunctious for my wrong behavior and am willing to bear all legal responsibility. Here I want to sincerely extend my apologies once again to the CPV martyrs who laid down their lives heroically, to the families of the heroes and martyrs, and to the public. I have learned from my lessons and will strictly regulate my words and deeds, remember the martyrs sincerely, defend the heroes and martyrs’ glory, and inherit their spirit. Everyone should take me as a warning, profoundly understanding that the Internet is not a place outside the law, and the honor and reputation of heroes and martyrs brook no stigmatization.