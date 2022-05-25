PLA conducts combat-readiness patrol and training exercises around Taiwan Island

BEIJING, May 25 – "The Eastern Theater Command (ETC) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has recently organized joint combat-readiness alert patrol and real-combat training exercises involving multiple services and arms in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island," said Army Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, in a written statement on Wednesday.

These actions are stern warning against the recent collusion activities between the US and the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, said the spokesperson, adding that it's hypocritical and useless for the US to take the quite opposite actions against its words and to frequently embolden the "Taiwan independence" forces, and the acts by the US side will only lead to a dangerous situation and bring serious consequences to itself.

“Taiwan is a part of China. The troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command have the resolution and capability to thwart any external forces' interference and secessionist attempts for ‘Taiwan independence’, and to firmly safeguard national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability,” stressed the spokesperson in the end of the statement.