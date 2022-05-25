"Taiwan independence" a dead end：Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, May 25 – "We firmly oppose official exchanges and military ties in any form between the United States and China's Taiwan region. Seeking 'Taiwan independence’ leads nowhere but to a dead end, and so does supporting ‘Taiwan independence’," said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Wednesday.

Senior Colonel Tan Kefei made the remarks when asked by the press whether the latest joint combat-readiness alert patrol and combat training exercise in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island held by the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is a stern warning against the recent collusion activities between the United States and the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

Snr. Col. Tan pointed out that Taiwan is a part of China and the Taiwan question brooks no external interference. The PLA Eastern Theater Command has recently organized joint war-preparedness alert patrol and combat training exercises involving troops of multiple services and arms in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island, and these are necessary actions taken targeting the US-Taiwan collusion and conforming to the need of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Tan.

The U.S. side has repeatedly made explicit commitments that it sticks to the one-China policy and does not support "Taiwan independence". However, for a period of time, the U.S. side has intensified its efforts to play the "Taiwan card" with the attempt to use it to contain China, which will inevitably put the situation in jeopardy, Tan stated.

The PLA is on high alert and ready to take all necessary measures to resolutely thwart any external forces' interference and secessionist attempts for "Taiwan independence" , said the spokesperson.