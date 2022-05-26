China firmly opposes US Congress members' visit to Taiwan: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, May 26 -- "US Congress members' visit to Taiwan and their provocative remarks are just political shows to catch public eyeballs, which China firmly opposes," said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference in Beijing on Thursday.

Snr. Col. Wu made the remarks when commenting on several US Congress members' visit to Taiwan this year and their provocative remarks. According to media report, US Senator Lindsey Graham said in his meeting with Tsai Ing-wen that the US would make Chinese mainland pay a price. Taiwan media also reported that several members of the US House of Representatives wrote a joint letter petitioning Biden to visit Taiwan.

The spokesperson pointed out that there is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing the whole China. These are commonly acknowledged by the international community as accepted norms of international relations.

"Those who clamor for making the Chinese mainland pay a price should get ready for paying the price themselves. On the issue of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Chinese PLA is always ready to fight and win," said the spokesperson.