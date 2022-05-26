Chinese, French militaries hold video conference on health service: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, May 26 -- “On May 24, the Chinese and French militaries held a video conference on health service,” said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense of China, on Thursday at a regular press conference.

According to the spokesperson, the conference was themed on the main practices and experience of the armed forces in fighting against the COVID-19. A total of about 20 personnel from the two parties, including leaders of the health departments and experts on COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control, attended the event.

The two sides mainly discussed and exchanged views on topics such as the military support for local anti-epidemic operations, the epidemic prevention and control in overseas military operations, and the technology progress in epidemic prevention and control. Besides, the two parties agreed to hold a second video conference on issues related to the health service field.

“The Chinese military is willing to work with its French counterpart to constantly deepen the strategic mutual trust, strengthen pragmatic cooperation, push the relations between the two militaries to a new level, and jointly contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind,” the spokesperson added.