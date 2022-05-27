Navies of China, Gulf of Guinea countries eye maritime security cooperation

NANJING, May 27 -- The Chinese navy hosted a webinar via video link on the security situation in the Gulf of Guinea in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu province on May 24.

With the theme of Maritime Security in the Gulf of Guinea from the Perspective of Maritime Community with a Shared Future, the webinar was aimed to implement the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Maritime Community with a Shared Future proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, strengthen maritime security cooperation with the armed forces of countries surrounding the Gulf of Guinea, and jointly build a closer China-Africa community with a shared future.

PLA Navy Commander Admiral Dong Jun made a keynote speech for the webinar. Leaders and representatives from the navies and coast guards of 19 countries around the Gulf of Guinea, and the heads of the Inter-regional Coordination Center for the maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea attended the meeting online.

Adm. Dong pointed out in his speech that at present, the global maritime security is facing increasing instability and uncertainty, and the piracy activities in the Gulf of Guinea are also on the rise. The UN Security Council has adopted multiple resolutions to assist in cracking down on the piracy. He called on that the navies of China and African countries should maintain mutual respect to jointly safeguard maritime peace, build strategic consensus to jointly strive for maritime security, deepen practical cooperation to promote relations among navies, and carry forward the traditional friendship to strengthen the foundation of solidarity between China and African countries.

Adm. Dong also stressed that the Chinese Navy firmly supports the Gulf of Guinea countries in playing a leading role in maintaining regional maritime security. "We are willing to increase the support in personnel training and other areas, provide assistance in information sharing and maritime rescue, carry out regular exchange of ship visits and joint training and exercises with relevant countries, and expand practical cooperation in the areas of exchange between military academies, medical services and hydrographic surveys," added Dong.

The participants also conducted in-depth discussions and shared their views on such topics as "Maritime Security and Sustainable Economic Development in Gulf of Guinea" "Safeguarding Security and Development in Gulf of Guinea: Roles and Actions of Maritime Forces" and "New Vision for China-Africa Maritime Security Cooperation".