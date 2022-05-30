Xi delivers written remarks at China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday delivered a written speech at the second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Xi said that China and Pacific island countries have enjoyed a time-honored friendship that crosses mountains and oceans.

In recent years, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Pacific island countries that features mutual respect and common development has made steady progress and yielded fruitful results, setting a good example for South-South cooperation and mutual benefit, Xi said.

China stays committed to equality of all countries regardless of size, and remains guided by the principle of pursuing the greater good and shared interests and the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith in developing friendly ties with Pacific island countries, Xi said.

No matter how the international landscape may evolve, China will always be a good friend that shares the same ideal and follows the same path, a good brother going through thick and thin as well as a good partner forging ahead side by side of Pacific island countries, he said.

Noting that the mechanism of the China-Pacific island countries foreign ministers' meeting was formally established in October 2021, Xi said it provides a new and important platform for both sides to strengthen dialogue, enhance mutual trust and promote cooperation.

Xi stressed that preserving peace and stability in Asia-Pacific and promoting common development of various countries are a shared aspiration of the people in the region as well as a common responsibility of regional countries.

China is ready to work with Pacific island countries to strengthen the confidence in tackling challenges together, build up consensus on jointly seeking development, galvanize support for shaping the future together, and join hands to build an even closer China-Pacific island countries community with a shared future, said the Chinese president.