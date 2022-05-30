Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon completes minefield clearance task

BEIRUT, May 30 -- The 20th Chinese peacekeeping multi-functional engineering contingent to Lebanon successfully completed the clearance task of three minefields along the Blue Line recently, with more than 1,700 mines cleaned and disposed in total.

The mines have been buried for over 30 years, and the former minefield has become a dense forest. Many mines have been displaced due to the rain, making the tasks much more challenging.

Mine disposal operator Duan Anlei, a member of the 20th Chinese peacekeeping multi-functional engineering contingent, has engaged in mine clearance work for eight years. He had participated in the third mine clearance operation along the China-Vietnam border before going abroad. "From China to Lebanon, the working environment has changed, but the mission of safeguarding the world peace remains the same," said Duan.

Since entering the minefield last October, the Chinese demining operators have disposed more than 1,700 mines, and safely cleared more than 6,800 square meters of minefields. Standardized clearance procedures have ensured high efficiency, and also created the record of zero casualty and zero accident.

The 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon donates medicines to the local communities in Zibqin in southern Lebanon on May 9, 2022.

In addition to mine clearance mission, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping multi-functional engineering contingent to Lebanon also undertakes tasks such as engineering construction and medical assistance. At the same time, they regularly carry out humanitarian assistance activities to help the Lebanese people.