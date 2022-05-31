Chinese defense minister to attend 19th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue and visit Singapore

BEIJING, May 31 -- According to a release by China's Ministry of National Defense, State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe will attend the 19th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue and visit Singapore upon invitation from June 8 to 12, 2022.

General Wei will deliver a speech on "China's Vision for Regional Order" at the dialogue to comprehensively introduce China's policy, concept and practical actions in practicing real multilateralism, safeguarding regional peace and stability, and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Meanwhile, he will meet with heads of delegations of relevant countries to exchange views on the international and regional situations as well as bilateral security cooperation.

During his visit, General Wei will also hold meetings and have talks with leaders of Singapore government and defense departments.