PLA conducts joint security patrol around Taiwan Island: Spokesperson

BEIJING, June 1 -- "The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has recently organized joint combat-readiness security patrol involving multiple services and arms in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island," said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, in a written statement on Wednesday.

These actions are necessary response to the collusion activities between the US and the "Taiwan independence" forces, said the spokesperson.

He pointed out that the US has been making frequent moves on the Taiwan question recently, saying one thing and doing another, openly and secretly emboldening and supporting the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces, which will put Taiwan in a dangerous situation and bring serious consequences to itself.

“Taiwan is a part of China. The troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command have been continuously strengthening combat-readiness training and improving their duty-performing capabilities, in a bid to resolutely thwart any external forces' interference and secessionist attempts for ‘Taiwan independence’”, stressed the spokesperson at the end of the statement.