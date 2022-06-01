Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali treats foreign wounded soldiers



The airlift team of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali transports the injured soldiers. (Photo by Sun Zhaoshun)

GAO, Mali, June 1 -- The 9th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali took in three Egyptian peacekeeping soldiers who encountered a bombing attack on May 29. After being treated by Chinese medical personnel, the three soldiers are now out of danger with their vital signs steadily recovering.

Eight Egyptian peacekeepers were attacked by bombs when performing an escort task. Based on their conditions, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) decided to send them to the level-II hospital operated by the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent.

Receiving the notice from the MINUSMA medical officer, the Chinese contingent dispatched its airlift team, carrying along with medical equipment, to pick up the injured soldiers at Gao airport. The three soldiers were diagnosed and treated as soon as they arrived at the hospital, and are now in steady conditions.

“Our soldiers have received good treatment at Chinese level-II hospital . The Chinese people and Egyptian people have enjoyed friendly cooperation. We are very grateful to them,” said the commanding officer of the Egyptian peacekeeping troops , when visiting the injured at the hospital.



Medical personnel of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali treat the injured soldiers. (Photo by Sun Zhaoshun)