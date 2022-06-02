Xi expounds on Chinese civilization with vision, insights

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Leading a country with an ancient civilization in making big strides toward modernization, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), lays great emphasis on advancing the study of Chinese civilization. The most recent relevant event came on Friday when he elaborated on the issue at a group study session of the CPC leadership.

Xi highlighted benevolence, emphasis on people's lives, respect for justice and integrity, righteousness, and universal harmony as the "essential characteristics" of Chinese civilization at the session, adding that China should carry out research in this regard.

Xi shared his insights into history and civilization, urging an in-depth knowledge of Chinese civilization's development over more than 5,000 years and research into its history so that all members of the Party and society at large will develop a keener awareness of the Chinese history and build up cultural confidence.

At a conference on the dialogue of Asian civilizations held in May 2019, Xi said that Chinese civilization provides a rich source of strength for the Chinese nation's lasting development, while highlighting the importance of its constant interactions with other civilizations.

It is a well-known fact that it requires strong will-power, as well as potent material resources, for a nation to be able to rejuvenate. As what was indicated in Xi's speech at the group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Friday, Chinese civilization is the cultural identity of the Chinese nation, the foundation of the contemporary Chinese culture, the cultural bond holding all Chinese around the globe together, and it is the treasure trove inspiring cultural innovation.

Several generations of scholars have been dedicated to tracing the origin and evolution of the Chinese civilization. Their efforts are not aimed merely at revealing the answers to questions such as "who am I?" and "where am I from?"

They go further, emboldening the Chinese people to advance along the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and work together to build a socialist modern country in all respects and realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi also sees Chinese civilization from a global perspective. Over the past five millennia, the Chinese people have made significant contributions to the progress of human civilization while creating a splendid civilization of their own, according to the Chinese leader.

In their most recent contributions, the Chinese people have built whole-process people's democracy, developed the understanding of human rights that prioritizes the rights to subsistence and development, and pioneered a uniquely Chinese path to modernization.

With the world increasingly marred by division and confrontation, the essential characteristics of Chinese civilization have become all the more meaningful and relevant.

"We should establish discipline, academic and discourse systems with Chinese characteristics, style and flair for the study of civilizations, so as to provide strong theoretical support for new forms of human civilization practice," said Xi.

It is worth noting that Xi reiterated the imperative of openness and inclusiveness of civilizations in Friday's speech, saying that Chinese civilization has gained new vitality through exchanges and mutual learning with other civilizations.

"We will uphold and promote civilization concepts that emphasize equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusiveness and understand different civilizations' recognitions of their own value connotations with an open mind," Xi said.

He stressed the importance of respecting people in different countries exploring their own development paths, and called for efforts to remove civilization misunderstandings through cultural exchanges, avoid civilization clashes by learning from each other, and replace civilization supremacy with coexistence of civilizations.

As a Chinese saying goes, "All flowers in full blossom make a beautiful spring." If there were only one kind of flower in the world, people would find it boring no matter how beautiful it is, said Xi at UNESCO headquarters in March 2014. "Be it the Chinese civilization, or other civilizations in the world, they are all fruits of human progress."

While ancient Chinese people have helped propel the development of human civilizations via inventions including paper making, gunpowder, printing and the compass as well as China's astronomical knowledge, calendar system, philosophy and the people-centered doctrine, contemporary Chinese people are definitely able to do more for the world. This is also the responsibility of Chinese civilization.