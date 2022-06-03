China participates in 19th ASEAN Regional Forum Security Policy Conference

BEIJING, June 3 -- The 19th ASEAN Regional Forum Security Policy Conference (ASPC) was held via a video link on June 3, during which the participants exchanged views on the regional and international issues.

The head of the Office for International Military Cooperation under China's Central Military Commission (CMC) attended the event. He shared China's views on current regional and international landscapes and put forward China's proposals on strengthening defense and security cooperation in the post-pandemic period. He stressed that in face of intricate security threats, we need to carry forward the common values of the whole of humanity and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.