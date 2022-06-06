Xi urges efforts to build beautiful China

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2021 shows the view of the Fuligong Greenhouses at Kunming Botanical Garden in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

SHENYANG, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday urged efforts to build a beautiful China in which humanity and nature coexist in harmony and contribute more to jointly constructing a clean and beautiful world.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to the National Event on the Environment Day held in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The ecological environment is the foundation for the survival and development of human beings, and maintaining a sound environment is the common aspiration of people of all countries, Xi said.

China has attached fundamental importance to ecological progress and has carried out fundamental, pioneering and long-term work since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, Xi said, stressing that historic, transformative and comprehensive changes have been achieved.

On a new journey of building a modern socialist country, China will maintain the strategic resolve on facilitating ecological progress, promote a comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development, and coordinate efforts on pollution control, ecological protection and climate-change response, Xi said.

Xi called for joint and solid action from the whole of society to protect the environment and leave a beautiful homeland with a blue sky, green land and clear water for future generations.

Han Zheng, Chinese Vice Premier and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening ceremony of the Environment Day event and made a speech.

Han urged efforts to deepen the overall green transformation and promote coordinated progress on environmental protection and economic development.

China will push for carbon peaking and carbon neutrality in a prudent and orderly way and in the process, guarantee the security of energy, industrial and supply chains, and food, as well as people's normal lives, he said.

Han also stressed joint efforts on global ecological progress and sustainable development to benefit people all over the world.

China has held the national event to celebrate the Environment Day each year since 2017, with this year's event themed "Work Together to Build a Clean and Beautiful World."