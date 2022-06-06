Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to DRC passes second-quarter UN equipment inspection

BEIJING, June 6 -- On June 1, Kinshasa time, China's 25th peacekeeping medical contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) passed with high standards the equipment inspection for the second quarter of this year carried out by the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (MONUSCO), with all equipment meeting the UN standards.

On the very day, a six-member inspection team from the MONUSCO Headquarters came to the Level-II Hospital run by the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to conduct inspections of main equipment, self-sustaining equipment and personal equipment. Altogether, the inspection team carefully examined over 1,000 pieces of equipment from 15 different categories, including medical treatment, vehicle, communications, defense, warehousing and logistics.

It is learned that since deployed to its mission area in September 2021, the 25th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to the DRC has received more than 420 patients, performed more than 40 surgical operations, and vaccinated over 150 UN personnel against COVID-19.

(Reporter Bai Jie, correspondent Li Xiaolong and Qiao Yan)