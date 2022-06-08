Reporting suspicious acts will net citizens rewards

Chinese citizens will be rewarded with money or honorary certificates for reporting suspicious acts that may compromise national security, according to guidelines published on Monday by the Ministry of State Security.

The guidelines, which took effect on Monday, encourage citizens to provide specific tipoffs about suspicious acts unknown to national security authorities, saying that once such reports are verified and contribute to the prevention of a crime or result in punishment of a criminal, the tipsters will receive money or a certificate.

The tipoffs can be submitted via hotline, website, letter or directly to national security officers.

According to the guidelines, people who distort facts or lodge false accusations will be held accountable. National security officers must keep the identities of tipsters secret and offer protection if they are at risk.