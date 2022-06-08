PAP troops rush to flood disaster rescue in Jiangxi and Fujian

BEIJING, June 8 -- Recently, mountain torrents and floods have occurred in several provinces of China, due to heavy rainfall. In Jiangxi and Fujian, troops of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force (PAP) have rushed to disaster-stricken areas to carry out rescue and relief work.

Ganzhou of East China's Jiangxi Province

On June 6, persistent heavy rainfall punched Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province, and many prefectures and towns in Ganzhou were badly hit. In Hanfang Town of Ganxian Prefecture, mountain torrents flooded a large amount of farmland and disrupted traffic. In addition, many local residents were trapped by floods and in urgent need to be evacuated. The PAP Ganzhou Detachment and the PLA Ganzhou Sub-Military Command dispatched armed police and militia emergency rescue teams respectively to rush to Hanfang Town to carry out rescue operations. As of 7 p.m., June 6, over 200 local people have been rescued and evacuated to safe places by the task forces.