Inspecting Sichuan, Xi stresses stable economic development

CHENGDU, June 9 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping stressed maintaining stable economic development and overall social stability during his inspection in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, underscored resolutely implementing the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee and adhering to the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability.

He demanded the full, accurate and comprehensive application of the new development philosophy, and actively serving and integrating into the new development paradigm.

Efforts should be made to coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development, Xi said. He also called for promoting the governance and development of Sichuan to a new level.

Xi went to the cities of Meishan and Yibin on Wednesday, visiting places including a village, a cultural relic protection site, a university, and a company.

During the inspection, Xi said all localities and departments must strive to maintain a stable and healthy economic environment, a stable social environment and a clean political environment.

Xi called for efficiently coordinating COVID-19 prevention and control with economic and social development, and resolutely overcoming challenges currently faced by economic development.

He highlighted key areas including employment, social security and aid for people living in difficulties.

Work to maintain social stability must be carried out well in all aspects so that people feel reassured and social stability is secured, Xi said.

The country's dynamic zero-COVID approach must be unswervingly upheld, Xi said.

He ordered meticulous and solid work in key areas of COVID-19 response to consolidate the country's hard-won achievements in reining in the coronavirus.

Speaking of recent floods and geological disasters in some parts of China, Xi called for early contingency preparations to safeguard people's lives and property. He also demanded swift rescue efforts after disasters to minimize casualties and loss of property.

After a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Ya'an in Sichuan on June 1, Xi immediately ordered all-out rescue and relief efforts to help resume normal production and life order as soon as possible.

Most residents from quake-hit areas have returned to their homes. The province has de-activated the emergency response for the earthquake, and shifted the focus to post-disaster recovery and reconstruction.

During the inspection, Xi, deeply concerned about the rescue and treatment of the people injured in the quake and people's production and lives in the quake area, urged local authorities to make appropriate arrangements for residents affected by the quake and ensure the supply of daily necessities.