PAP troops rush to quake-hit Maerkang in Sichuan for disaster relief

CHENGDU, June 10 -- A magnitude-5.8 earthquake hit Maerkang City in Southwest China's Sichuan Province at 12:03 a.m. on June 10, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

An advance group of the Aba detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Sichuan Corps headed to the epicenter Caodeng Town and carried out disaster relief work immediately at arrival. 166 service members devoted themselves to establishing temporary resettlement sites in densely populated areas surrounding Maerkang city, as well as accommodating and comforting the affected people.

At 5:00 a.m. on June 10, it started to rain at the quake-stricken area and the service members hurried to pitch tents to provide shelters for 74 elders and 21 workers. As of press time, another batch of over 1600 soldiers has been assembled and ready to reinforce the disaster rescue work.

PAP soldiers carry disaster relief materials.

PAP soldiers set up a tent in the rain.