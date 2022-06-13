PAP troops rush to flood disaster rescue in Guangxi

BEIJING, June 13 -- After continuous heavy downpours, a flood disaster hit Tongxin Village, Hepu County, Beihai City in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region at 13:00 on June 11.

The Beihai detachment under the People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Guangxi Corps responded quickly and deployed a rescue team in no time. Over 60 PAP soldiers rushed to the affected area with rescue equipment and devoted themselves to the rescue work immediately. As of June 11, more than 300 affected people have been transferred to the safe place. At present, the rescue work is still in progress.

PAP soldiers evacuate affected people with a rescue boat.

PAP soldiers brave the rain to transfer an elderly woman.