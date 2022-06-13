Chinese blue helmets help complete trench digging task in Menaka

By Wang Hongyang and Sun Ao

The photo shows the construction site.

BEIJING, June 13 – Recently, at the request of the Sector East of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), the Menaka detachment of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali dispatched a crawler excavator operation team to assist the trench digging task.

It is learnt that the construction site locates at the outer area of the MINUSMA super camp in Menaka. The peacekeepers needed to excavate a trench about 1,000 meters long, 1.5 meters deep and 1.2 meters wide at the predetermined position for burying electric wires, communication cables and water pipes, which would facilitate the communication network and daily life of the peacekeepers living in the super camp.

During the 14-day operation, the Chinese peacekeepers worked at least eight hours a day at an average high temperature of 40 degrees Celsius. They mobilized more than 1,000 cubic meters of earthwork and completed the task one week ahead of schedule, passing the inspection of the MINUSMA officials at one time.

The professionalism and efficiency of the Chinese engineering contingent has won unanimous praise from the MINUSMA engineering officials and other countries' peacekeepers.