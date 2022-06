BEIJING, June 14 -- Over the days, the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali overcame hard operational conditions and completed the construction of two air defense bunkers within 30 working days, shortening the work period by two weeks.

The project has got one-time acceptance by the engineering component of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), and will greatly improve the overall security capacity of the MINUSMA headquarters.