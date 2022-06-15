Chinese blue helmets complete multiple construction tasks for Nepalese counterparts

Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon carry out construction task at the Nepalese camp. Photo by Zhuang Xiaohao

BEIJING, June 15 -- Recently, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Lebanon completed the construction of multiple defense facilities at the Nepalese camp, overcoming adverse factors such as harsh climate and severe security situation.

Next, the Chinese blue helmets will inspect and maintain the defense posts, observation posts, guardrails and other defense facilities herein, so as to improve the security condition of the Nepalese camp.

It is learnt that the Chinese engineering peacekeepers have completed 36 annual engineering missions for the year 2022, accounting for 90% of the total, as well as 24 contemporary construction tasks. Their performance has been widely acclaimed by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), peacekeepers from various countries and local residents.