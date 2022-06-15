Xi's article on China's human rights development to be published

A flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by President Xi Jinping on unswervingly following China's human rights development path and advancing the development of China's human rights cause will be published Thursday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 12th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

Respecting and protecting human rights is the unwavering pursuit of the CPC, the article said, adding that historic achievements have been made in advancing China's human rights cause since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

China's human rights development path follows the tide of the times and is suited to the country's conditions, the article said, listing features of the path as upholding Party leadership, ensuring the principal status of the people, sticking to the country's conditions, regarding the rights to subsistence and development as primary basic human rights, safeguarding human rights under the law, and participating in global human rights governance.

To promote the healthy development of China's human rights cause, efforts should be made to promote the comprehensive development of the human rights cause, strengthen legal protection for human rights, advocate the right outlook on human rights, advance global human rights governance, and defend China's human rights position in the global arena, the article said.

A country's human rights conditions must not be judged by other countries' standards nor by double standards, the article noted, warning against using human rights as a political tool to interfere in others countries' internal affairs.