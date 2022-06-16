Senior Chinese official calls on BRICS nations to inject stability into turbulent world

Yang Jiechi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, chairs the 12th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security via video link, June 15, 2022. /Chinese Foreign Ministry

Yang Jiechi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Wednesday called on BRICS countries to inject more stability into a turbulent world.

Yang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when chairing the 12th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security via video link. The meeting took place ahead of the 14th BRICS summit.

BRICS is an acronym for the five major emerging countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. China holds the rotating presidency of BRICS this year.

The grouping was born in the historical tide of the collective rise of emerging markets and developing countries and represents the direction of the evolution and adjustment of the world pattern and international order, Yang said.

He called on the five members to follow the trends of the times, respond to changes of the times and inject more stability and positive energy into the turbulent international situation.

Yang called on BRICS countries to practice true multilateralism, address both traditional and non-traditional security threats in a coordinated manner, advocate solidarity, and coordinate security and development to realize "common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security."

Amid various risks and challenges, the Global Security Initiative put forward by China has contributed Chinese wisdom to solving the current dilemma of global security and provided an important guideline for building a world of lasting peace and universal security, he said.