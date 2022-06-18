Xi underscores improved capability in fighting corruption to ensure full victory

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, urged coordinated improvement to guarantee that officials do not have the audacity, opportunity, or desire to engage in corruption.

Xi demanded a full victory in the anti-corruption campaign on Friday while addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on improving anti-corruption capability.

The fight against corruption is a major political struggle that the Party can not afford to lose and should never lose because it concerns the people, Xi stressed.

In the new era, the CPC achieved the wholehearted support of the Chinese people and high-level solidarity among its members with the unprecedented anti-corruption fight, according to Xi.

He summarized valuable experiences from the fight, including zero-tolerance toward corruption, improved institutional constraints, and the expansion of supervision over every Party member and everyone in public office.

Xi described the anti-corruption fight as one that is extremely complex and arduous, saying that there is "no room" for making any compromise. He called on Party cadres to be courageous to face the problems squarely and muster the resolve to "wield the knife" and "cut off all tumors."

Acknowledging that the campaign has built into a crushing tide and is being consolidated, Xi however warned of the complexity and difficulty of the anti-graft situation, urging more efforts to see the fight through.

Xi underlined the Party's centralized and unified leadership over the anti-corruption fight and called for coordinated progress in the fight in all sectors.

He also emphasized maintaining zero-toleration and eliminating sectoral and systematic corruption which pose higher risks to effectively defuse relevant economic and social risks.

Xi urged regular and long-term mechanisms against corruption, and coordination between precaution and punishment to improve the ability to detect and effectively handle corruption issues.

The improvement of anti-corruption laws and regulations relating to foreign affairs should also be accelerated, Xi said.

Sending precaution to senior officials, Xi said cadres in higher positions and with greater power must exercise stricter self-discipline.

Xi said members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee in particular must hold themselves to the highest standards of self-discipline, and take the lead among all Party members in following the Party's dos and don'ts.