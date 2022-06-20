Xi encourages PLA infantry academy students to contribute to strengthening armed forces

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged students from the Army Infantry Academy of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to contribute to the cause of strengthening China's armed forces.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a letter replying to all students of the academy who are graduating this year.

Remarking on their earnest efforts in their studies and training as well as their excellent performances in all fields, Xi extended his congratulations to the cadets, who will graduate and begin their military careers.

Xi commended their aspirations to make achievements in tough and remote regions, on the training and combat readiness frontlines, and in areas where they are needed most by the Party and the people.

"I hope you can stay firm in your convictions, keep your feet firmly on the ground, complete comprehensive training, make dedicated efforts in the military, keep improving yourselves and make contributions to the cause of strengthening the armed forces," Xi wrote in the letter.

Xi has attached great importance to education provided by military academies and the cultivation of military personnel. He gave instructions on improving work performances in educating cadets during a visit to the academy in May 2019.

The academy will send off more than 1,100 graduates in 2022. All of the graduates passed their final exams, and over 60 excelled in national or PLA-wide competitions.

The graduates recently wrote to Xi, reporting their performances in their studies and training, and expressing their determination to work in primary-level units and strive for stronger armed forces.