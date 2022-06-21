UNIFIL Chinese hospital provides free clinic in Lebanon

A medical personnel of the 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon disinfects the wound of a child during the free clinic at a village of Zibqin community in southern Lebanon, June 17, 2022. (Photo by Kong Kangyi)

By Liu Hua and Kong Kangyi

BEIRUT, June 20 -- At the invitation of the development center of local government and community, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon sent medical peacekeepers to a village of Zibqin community in southern Lebanon to provide free clinical treatment on June 17.

The Chinese medical peacekeepers brought medical equipment to set up in the clinic of the village consulting rooms of internal medicine, surgery, orthopedics and stomatology to provide free physical examination, diagnosis and treatment for the elderly, women and children. They also donated medicines to the village clinic.

The village of Zibqin had once suffered wars and chaos for many years, and villagers there have long faced the difficulty of available medical service. Najwa, a 68-year-old women with diabetes and high blood pressure for many years, said that the Chinese medical peacekeepers have been helping the villagers for more than a decade. She can’t afford to go to private clinic, and it is the Chinese doctors that have brought her the hope of life .

A nurse at the village clinic said: “Thanks to the Chinese peacekeepers for their medical assistance to our village. They have brought us high-quality medical services and we also have learned a lot from them. The Chinese peacekeepers have brought peace and friendliness here. Many thanks to China.”

The village of Zibqin has been one of the fixed free clinical treatment recipients of the UNIFIL Chinese hospital for more than a decade. Guo Zhansheng, an associate chief physician of the Department of Stomatology of the 20th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon, said: “The free clinic activities help deepen the mutual understanding and friendship between us and the local Lebanese people.”

Since its deployment in August 2021, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Lebanon, while successfully carrying out various peacekeeping missions, has proactively provided humanitarian assistance to the local people.