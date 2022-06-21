Chinese peacekeeping detachment to Mali passes UN equipment inspection

BAMAKO, June 20 -- A detachment of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali deployed in Mali's Menaka region has passed the second-quarter equipment inspection given by the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) with all equipment meeting the UN's inspection standards.

A four-member inspection team came to the campsite of the Chinese peacekeeping detachment to conduct an all-round inspection of the equipment and facilities of the detachment, including construction machinery, vehicle equipment, small machinery, and medical equipment, making detailed examination and assessment of the quality and tactical and technical performance of more than 1,000 pieces of equipment in 19 categories.

After inspection and evaluation, the UN inspection team came to a unanimous conclusion that the main equipment and self-sustaining equipment of the detachment all fit the UN standards and could fully satisfy the requirements for combat and peacekeeping tasks.

Equipment inspection is usually conducted on a quarterly basis and constitutes a comprehensive inspection and assessment of the equipment and facilities provided by troop-contributing countries to check if they meet the needs of peacekeeping missions and daily life. The head of the UN inspection team said that despite the heavy construction tasks this year, the Chinese peacekeeping engineering detachment still passed the inspection with 100% of its equipment reaching the UN standard, reflecting excellent professionalism and work efficiency.