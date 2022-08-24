Xi, S. Korean president exchange congratulations on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-yeol, on Wednesday exchanged congratulatory messages over the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In his message, Xi pointed out that China and South Korea are permanent neighbors facing each other across the sea, and the people of the two countries enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges.

Since China and South Korea established diplomatic ties 30 years ago, the two countries' relations, with joint efforts of both sides, have kept pace with the times, developed in an all-round way and achieved fruitful results, which has brought great benefits to the two countries and their people, and also made significant contributions to regional and world peace and development, Xi pointed out.

The past 30 years have witnessed great changes in the world, as well as fruitful achievements, Xi pointed out, adding that the reason that China and South Korea have made such remarkable accomplishments in their relations is that the two sides stick to looking ahead with a long-term perspective, following the trend of the times and enriching bilateral ties continuously.

It is because the two countries respect and trust each other, accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns, and enhance understanding and trust through sincere communication, Xi said.

Xi noted that another reason for the remarkable achievements is that the two countries adhere to cooperation and win-win outcomes, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as exchanges and mutual learning, so as to achieve mutual success and common prosperity.

It is also because the two countries have insisted on openness and inclusiveness, and have worked together to safeguard regional peace and stability, promote regional integrated development, and preserve the basic norms governing international relations, Xi said, adding that those valuable experience above should be cherished with greater care and adhered to on a long-term basis.

At present, the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation under the combined impact of global changes and the COVID-19 pandemic, both unseen in a century. At this critical moment, the international community, including China and South Korea, can only overcome crises and tide over difficulties through solidarity and cooperation, said Xi, adding that the two countries should be good neighbors, good friends and good partners.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-South Korea relations, Xi said he would like to strengthen strategic communication with Yoon and guide the two countries to take the 30th anniversary as a new starting point while grasping the general trend, eliminating disturbances, consolidating friendship and focusing on cooperation, so as to jointly create an even better future of bilateral relations and bring more benefits to the two countries and their people.