China Military

Xi meets Cambodian PM Hun Sen Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen on Friday at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

China declines US proposal for phone call between defense chiefs on civilian unmanned airship incident China has declined the US proposal for a telephone conversation between the defense chiefs of China and the US, said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, in a statement on Thursday.

Chinese naval ship Nanning participates in AMAN-23 in Pakistan The guided-missile destroyer Nanning of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) arrived at the port of Karachi, Pakistan, on February 9 to participate in the multinational naval exercise AMAN (Peace)-23 at the invitation of the Pakistan Navy.

Shenzhou-15 taikonauts complete their first spacewalk The Shenzhou-15 taikonauts on board the orbiting Chinese Tiangong space station completed their first spacewalk at 12:16 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Friday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

Chinese envoy calls for great attention to flow of weapons, ammunition into conflict region A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called for great attention to the flow of weapons and ammunition into the conflict region, which could pose proliferation risks.

China's spacecraft tracking ship Yuanwang-7 departs for mission China's spacecraft tracking ship Yuanwang-7 left the port of China Satellite Maritime Tracking and Control Department (CSMTC) for a maritime telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) mission in the Pacific Ocean on the morning of February 7.

Chinese naval ship Nanning to participate in multinational naval exercise At the invitation of the Pakistan Navy, the guided-missile destroyer Nanning of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) will participate in the multinational naval exercise AMAN (Peace)-23 in waters near Karachi, Pakistan, from February 9 to 14.

China provides emergency aid to Türkiye, Syria China has launched an emergency humanitarian assistance mechanism and will provide emergency aid to quake-hit Türkiye and Syria, said Deng Boqing, deputy head of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, on Tuesday.

Xi stresses grasping, advancing Chinese modernization Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed the importance of correctly understanding and vigorously advancing Chinese modernization.

43rd Chinese naval escort taskforce officially starts escort mission The 42nd and 43rd Chinese naval escort taskforces held a rotation ceremony in the Gulf of Aden on February 5. This marks that the 43rd Chinese naval escort taskforce officially took over the escort mission in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia from the 42nd taskforce.

10th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali sets up free clinic At the invitation of the Sector East of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and the local government, the 10th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali went to the Rand School in Gao on February 1 to provide free medical clinic.

Shenzhou-15 taikonauts to perform spacewalk The Shenzhou-15 taikonauts, who are currently on board the Chinese Tiangong space station, will conduct their first extravehicular activities within the next few days, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Wednesday.

Two Chinese naval escort taskforces launch joint training exercise From February 3 to 4, local time, the Chinese 42nd and 43rd naval escort taskforces carried out a multi-subject joint training exercise in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somali.

PLA naval yachting team achieves good results in Commandant's Cup Sailing Regatta 2023 in Sri Lankan The yachting team of the PLA Dalian Naval Academy had made good scores in the Commandant's Cup Sailing Regatta 2023 organized by the Sri Lankan Navy recently.

Plateau scouts carry out training at altitude of 5,800 meters A combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA Xizang Military Command organized a multi-subject training event for its reconnaissance detachment in a hinterland of the Himalayas with an altitude of more than 5,800 meters.