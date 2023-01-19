China Military

Sponsored by the Chinese People's Liberation Army
Soldiers stand ready for combat-readiness maneuver Soldiers stand ready for combat-readiness maneuver

Soldiers assigned to an air defense element under the PLA 75th Group Army rush to board the military vehicles during a combat-readiness maneuvering exercise on January 20, 2023.

Submarine steams for real-combat training Submarine steams for real-combat training

Two towboats attached to a naval submarine flotilla under the PLA Northern Theater Command tow a submarine to bear off a port for real-combat training recently.

Soldiers rush to board helicopter during air-ground exercise Soldiers rush to board helicopter during air-ground exercise

Soldiers assigned to an army brigade line up to board a helicopter during an air-ground training exercise recently.

Main battle tanks rumble in snow-covered area Main battle tanks rumble in snow-covered area

Main battle tanks attached to a tank element of the army rumble through snowfield during a training exercise in late-January, 2023.

Helicopters lift off for round-clock flight training Helicopters lift off for round-clock flight training

A helicopter attached to a ship-borne helicopter regiment of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command lifts off at night for a round-the-clock training exercise in late January, 2023.

Fighter jets speed up for takeoff Fighter jets speed up for takeoff

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi in close formation on the flightline before takeoff during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in mid January, 2023.

Air assault brigade conducts air-ground coordination training Air assault brigade conducts air-ground coordination training

Airmen assigned to an air assault brigade of the PLA Air Force airborne troops fast-rope from a transport helicopter during a recent air-ground coordination training exercise.

Naval aviation aircraft conduct combat-readiness patrol in Chinese New Year Naval aviation aircraft conduct combat-readiness patrol in Chinese New Year

An aircraft attached to a naval aviation unit under the PLA Northern Theater Command taxies out of the hangar for an air patrol mission in mid-January, 2023.

Helicopters participate in flight training Helicopters participate in flight training

Multiple types of helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army lift off for a flight training exercise in mid January, 2023.

Multiple fighter jets in flight training Multiple fighter jets in flight training

An Airborne Early Warning (AEW) aircraft attached to an aviation division of air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up to take off in a recent flight training exercise.

Where is fast-evolving US-Japan alliance going?
The intensive high-level meetings epitomize the two countries’ closer engagements in recent years, behind which is the continual evolution of the US-Japan alliance and its function and nature, which is exerting a deep impact on the security situation of Northeast Asia or even the entire Asian Pacific region, generating a string of consequences that have put the international community on high alert.
Consultation on Code of Conduct in South China Sea to speed up
For these reasons mentioned above, the US Secretary of Defense visited the Philippines on February 2. From the perspective of regional security, this visit aims to provoke the bilateral relations between China and the Philippines, as well as the strategic mutual trust between China and ASEAN countries. However, the US has largely failed to achieve this goal.

China urges U.S. to immediately stop close-in reconnaissance
China urges U.S. to immediately stop close-in reconnaissance
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that the United States is the number one country in surveillance and reconnaissance, and urged the country to put an immediate end to close-in reconnaissance around China.
China calls on US to lift sanctions on Syria
China calls on US to lift sanctions on Syria
​Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on Wednesday called on the United States to immediately lift its unilateral sanctions on Syria and "open the door to humanitarian aid".
US urged to not send wrong signals to DPP, 'Taiwan independence' forces
US urged to not send wrong signals to DPP, 'Taiwan independence' forces
A Chinese mainland spokeswoman on Wednesday urged the United States not to send wrong signals to Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority and "Taiwan independence" forces.

PLA Support Base in Djibouti donates supplies to local schools
Troops of Chinese PLA Support Base in Djibouti, together with officials from the Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training of Djibouti, held a ceremony at the PK12 primary school on January 5 to donate a batch of school supplies to three primary schools in Balbala district, Djibouti.

Plateau scouts carry out training at altitude of 5,800 meters
A combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA Xizang Military Command organized a multi-subject training event for its reconnaissance detachment in a hinterland of the Himalayas with an altitude of more than 5,800 meters.

Chinese peacekeepers to Mali receive new-type MRAP vehicles
Recently, the 10th Chinese peacekeeping defense unit to Mali received new-type mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles in the mission area of Gao, marking the first deployment of the MRAP vehicles to China's overseas peacekeeping force.

Shenzhou-15 taikonauts to perform spacewalk
The Shenzhou-15 taikonauts, who are currently on board the Chinese Tiangong space station, will conduct their first extravehicular activities within the next few days, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Wednesday.

Chinese peacekeepers complete bunkers construction mission in MINUSMA Jordan camp
After 41 days of intensive work, the 10th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali completed the construction of bunkers in Jordan camp, MINUSMA Sector East on January 30, with high standards.
26th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to DRC passes UN operational effectiveness inspection
Recently, the 26th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to the DRC passed the UN operational effectiveness inspection with high standards. This was the first inspection of its type that the contingent has undergone since its deployment to the mission area.
Chinese peacekeepers to Mali receive new-type MRAP vehicles
Recently, the 10th Chinese peacekeeping defense unit to Mali received new-type mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles in the mission area of Gao, marking the first deployment of the MRAP vehicles to China's overseas peacekeeping force.
China's overseas mission troops hold activities to celebrate Chinese New Year
Chinese peacekeeping forces, naval escort taskforce and troops stationed at the PLA Djibouti Support Base held a series of celebration activities to express their blessings to the motherland, and their pursuit of peace with distinctive actions while sticking to their posts.
43rd Chinese naval escort taskforce sets sail for Gulf of Aden
The 43rd Chinese naval escort taskforce set sail for the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia from a military port in Zhanjiang city, southeast China's Guangdong province, on the morning of January 10.
42nd Chinese naval escort taskforce completes first in-port replenishment
With the assistance of two tugboats, the supply ship CNS Kekexilihu attached to the 42nd Chinese naval escort taskforce pulled off from the port of Djibouti after completing the in-port replenishment there on November 29, local time.
Chinese naval escort taskforce returns home
The 41st naval escort taskforce of the Chinese PLA returned to a military port in Zhoushan, East China's Zhejiang Province, on November15, after completing escort mission in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia.
Chinese navy fleet returns from escort mission
A Chinese navy fleet returned to the port city of Zhoushan in east China's Zhejiang Province on Tuesday after completing its mission of escorting civilian vessels in the Gulf of Aden and in the waters off Somalia.
PLA, PAP troops and militias put in quake rescue in Sichuan
In the past two days, the PLA Western Theater Command steadfastly implemented the important instructions made by President Xi Jinping, immediately activated the contingency plan.
2,700 plus military, armed police personnel join quake relief in Sichuan
Over 2,700 military and armed police personnel have been dispatched, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, to assist with disaster response after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday.
Within 24 hours after quake, rescue troops from Western Theater Command rush to Luding
At 15:30 Spet.5, the aviation troops, engineering troops and medical service troops assigned to the 77th Group Army finished preparations and waited for order to set out.
China makes all-out rescue effort as quake kills 46
Forty-six people have been killed in a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, local authorities said at a press briefing.
Int'l counter-terrorism forum
"Chinese People's Armed Police Force (PAP) is to host the International Forum on Counter-terrorism 'Great Wall-2022' in Beijing from August 30 to 31," said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference on Thursday.
PAP conducts joint counter-terrorism exercise in Yunnan
Recently, a mobile detachment under the People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Yunnan Contingent conducted a large-scale joint counter-terrorism exercise involving multiple specialties.
Positive progress made in anti-terrorism operations in Sahel region
Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under Secretary General of the United Nations Department of Peace Operations said on June 5 that the Joint Force of the Group of Five for the Sahel (G5 Sahel) is strengthening the troop construction and has made "substantial and encouraging progress", and an ongoing major military operation, code-named Sama "progressing well".
Clip shows determination, confidence in anti-terrorism in Xinjiang
China showed determination and confidence in anti-terrorism, as well as the improvement of China's emergency counter-terrorism capability.

Chinese peacekeepers safeguard peace with practical actions
Chinese peacekeepers have successfully completed all tasks assigned by the UNIFIL, serving to fulfill peacekeeping missions, passing on peace and friendship, and winning high acclaim from the UNIFIL headquarters, the Lebanese government and the local people.
U.S. invasion of Panama left enduring scars on victims' families
Trauma still lingers for Panamanians like Ayola whose families died during the invasion, though the National Mourning Day, which was established last March and falls on Dec. 20 each year, offered a welcome occasion to mourn the loss of hundreds of lives.

Russian, Chinese navies to hold Vostok 2022 strategic drills in Sea of Japan — top brass
The Russian and Chinese navies will operate in the Sea of Japan in the upcoming Vostok 2022 strategic drills, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin told a briefing for foreign military attaches on Monday.

Putin says Russia has no concerns over China's growing defense potential
Russia is not concerned over China's growing defense potential as it enjoys the highest level of relations with the country and is itself ramping up its armed forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russia Calling! investment forum sponsored by VTB Capital on Tuesday.

U.S. foreign arms sales increase significantly in fiscal 2022 mainly due to military support for Ukraine
Indian defense ministry approves military procurement
Sweden confident over NATO membership
UN Security Council confirms re-authorization of cross-border aid deliveries into Syria
UN Security Council confirms re-authorization of cross-border aid deliveries into Syria

Where is fast-evolving US-Japan alliance going?
The intensive high-level meetings epitomize the two countries’ closer engagements in recent years, behind which is the continual evolution of the US-Japan alliance and its function and nature, which is exerting a deep impact on the security situation of Northeast Asia or even the entire Asian Pacific region, generating a string of consequences that have put the international community on high alert.
NATO throws 'nuclear bait' to South Korea
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg started his visit to South Korea and Japan on Sunday, but the "gifts" he brings with him aren't good. During his trip to South Korea, he mainly discussed issues related to North Korea. He said that the visit demonstrated "the increased importance of the partnership between NATO and the Republic of Korea."

9th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) passes the first equipment inspection for 2023
Chinese peacekeepers provide humanitarian support to local people
Charm of transport plane Y20
PLA Navy vessels conduct drills in South China Sea
Army aviation helicopters in flight training
Army aviation helicopters in flight training

20th CPC National Congress
Celebrating the 95th Anniversary of the Founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army
Celebration of 25th Anniversary of Hong Kong's Return to Motherland
Celebration of 25th Anniversary of Hong Kong's Return to Motherland

China's National Defense in the New Era
China's Military Strategy
China's Military Strategy

Chinese peacekeepers safeguard peace with practical actions
Chinese peacekeepers to Mali receive new-type MRAP vehicles
PLA support base in Djibouti holds Spring Festival cultural exchange event
