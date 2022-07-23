Xi extends congratulations on Egypt's 70th national day

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, on Egypt's 70th national day.

In the message, Xi said that in recent years, Egypt has steadfastly followed the path of independence, made vigorous progress in national development, and played an important role in regional and global affairs.

Noting that he and Sisi both attended the High-Level Dialogue on Global Development held recently, Xi said they have pushed for fruitful results of the event, and sent a strong message of the times for common development and prosperity.

Stressing that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Egypt relations, Xi said that he is ready to work with Sisi to firmly support each other, advance the joint construction of the Belt and Road, conduct cooperation on the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and firmly march towards the goal of building the China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era, so as to bring benefits to the two countries and their people.