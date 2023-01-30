26th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to DRC passes UN operational effectiveness inspection

By Gao Shahui, Guo Qiang, and Su Zhenglin

BEIJING, Jan.30 -- Recently, the 26th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) passed the UN operational effectiveness inspection with high standards. This was the first inspection of its type that the contingent has undergone since its deployment to the mission area.

The UN team carried out inspections on combat-readiness training, epidemic prevention and control, medical service support, and others.

Besides, they also observed the emergency response ability, comprehensive medical treatment drill and fire-fighting drill of the medical contingent during the inspection, with a variety of emergency situations set to test its emergency response ability.

The Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent successfully passed all items under inspection after the comprehensive quantitative evaluation and was highly praised by the UN combat effectiveness inspection team.

Since its deployment to the mission area, the 26th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to the DRC has received more than 500 patients, participated in major tasks such as vaccination, epidemic prevention publicity, free clinical treatment services. The troops have also added monitoring points, strengthened patrol forces, and completed fast treatment drills in cooperation with friendly and neighboring forces, with the ability to conduct diversified medical support tasks greatly improved.